TOM EATON: Kidnapping as a heart-warming exercise in democracy
Those in the Great Irene Lock-in seemed like haters of failed pig farmers or owing Carl Niehaus money
18 October 2021 - 19:03
It might seem like a stretch to see a connection between July’s bloody violence, described by the president as an insurrection, and last week’s half-hearted kidnapping of Thandi Modise, her deputy and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele.
In the former more than 300 South Africans were murdered and billions of rand burnt. Questions were asked about the loyalty of the police in KwaZulu-Natal, and answered about the extent to which Cyril Ramaphosa’s opponents in the ANC are willing to engage in scorched earth tactics. ..
