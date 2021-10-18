Opinion / Columnists NEVA MAKGETLA: Workers at the bottom rung bear brunt of job losses Jobs figures for the second quarter of 2021 reflect SA’s economic inequalities and social divisions B L Premium

On the Titanic, about a third of first-class passengers died, compared to four out of five people in third class. The disaster affected everyone on board, but its impact varied depending on individuals’ place in the socioeconomic hierarchy.

The same applies to SA’s Covid-19 crisis. Yes, we are all suffering, but our experiences reflect SA’s extraordinary economic inequalities and social divisions. In this context, the relative immunity of those at the top in both the economy and the state makes it fatally easy for them to cut short relief before we are anywhere near full recovery...