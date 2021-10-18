DUMA GQUBULE: SA has a GDP growth hurdle, not a debt problem
Austerity policies will raise debt from a level that is still low compared to the country’s peers
18 October 2021 - 14:19
In 1996 the financial markets, bank economists and noisy neoliberal echo chamber in the commentariat bullied the government into believing that SA had a debt crisis. At the time, SA’s debt to GDP ratio was 49.5%. Foreign debt was 1.9% of GDP.
The idea that there was an apartheid debt crisis in 1996 is propaganda and fiction. But in June 1996 the government implemented the Growth, Employment and Redistribution (Gear) macroeconomic policy, which included slash and burn fiscal policies and sky-high interest rates. It was a disaster. Unemployment almost doubled to 8-million people (a 40.6% unemployment rate) in March 2003 from 4.3-million (33%) in 1996...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now