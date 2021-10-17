Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Orthodoxy does not mean policy is cast in stone Maybe there is some SA exceptionalism that creeps into the demands to destroy orthodoxy B L Premium

The “O” word has been supposedly weaponised in a patronising manner, as if you choose your views within the SA discourse based on blind loyalty more than a cold-headed researching of the facts and literature, weighting both sides before coming to conclusions.

The issue of “orthodoxy” is top of mind at the moment as we approach the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on November 4. What exactly is the Treasury meant to do to break free of orthodoxy in the MTBPS? Step up spending by, say, 50%? Funded by what?..