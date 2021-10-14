HILARY JOFFE: Treasury likely to try to quell ‘supercycle’ euphoria
Prices of some of SA’s big commodity winners are already off their peaks
14 October 2021 - 18:10
If SA’s public finances are looking so much better, why is our debt still so expensive?
The short answer is that it would be even worse if the public finance picture had not improved, given what is happening in world markets. But with just three weeks to go to the medium-term budget, new finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s ability to hold the fiscal line will be important...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now