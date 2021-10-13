VINCE VAN DER BIJL: In T20 games, every ball is a chapter in itself
Twists and turns make the outcome unpredictable
13 October 2021 - 18:38
T20 cricket, despite being maligned by many Test cricket enthusiasts, requires an exacting level of precision and excellence in every discipline. The Indian Premier League (IPL) showcases this.
This format is mentally exhausting, requiring planned execution ball by ball. Every action is analysed by the fans, commentators and coaches. The pressure on the players to meet every challenge is enormous. The intensity is so extreme that they can plummet from hero to zero in a single delivery...
