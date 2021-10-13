Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: The state of artificial intelligence in SA Business leaders need to educate themselves on the pitfalls and advantages of smart technology B L Premium

Many business leaders are thinking about ways to use artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Should all of them consider the benefits of the smart technology era? Absolutely. However, in my experience, the greatest reason many AI initiatives fail or do not live up to what was expected is that executives still greatly misunderstand this technology.

To compete on the global stage businesses in SA need to embrace AI and related technologies such as machine learning and robotics or smart automation. So just what is the state of AI in SA?..