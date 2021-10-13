JOHAN STEYN: The state of artificial intelligence in SA
Business leaders need to educate themselves on the pitfalls and advantages of smart technology
13 October 2021 - 05:05
Many business leaders are thinking about ways to use artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Should all of them consider the benefits of the smart technology era? Absolutely. However, in my experience, the greatest reason many AI initiatives fail or do not live up to what was expected is that executives still greatly misunderstand this technology.
To compete on the global stage businesses in SA need to embrace AI and related technologies such as machine learning and robotics or smart automation. So just what is the state of AI in SA?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now