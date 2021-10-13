Opinion / Columnists

GUGU LOURIE: Anglo mines digital technologies to reinvent itself

The company is working towards a safer, smarter future, emphasising sustainability, says CEO Mark Cutifani

BL Premium
13 October 2021 - 19:08 Gugu Lourie

Mark Cutifani, the boss of Anglo American (Anglo), asserts in the group’s latest annual report that mining continues to be vital to modern life.

“Looking ahead, we all have a responsibility to work together to help rebuild economies and protect our natural world,” says Cutifani. “Mining has a safer, smarter future, supporting modern life, and doing so sustainably. That is the future we are all working towards.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now