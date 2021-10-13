GUGU LOURIE: Anglo mines digital technologies to reinvent itself
The company is working towards a safer, smarter future, emphasising sustainability, says CEO Mark Cutifani
13 October 2021 - 19:08
Mark Cutifani, the boss of Anglo American (Anglo), asserts in the group’s latest annual report that mining continues to be vital to modern life.
“Looking ahead, we all have a responsibility to work together to help rebuild economies and protect our natural world,” says Cutifani. “Mining has a safer, smarter future, supporting modern life, and doing so sustainably. That is the future we are all working towards.”..
