CHRIS GILMOUR: Dig for small-cap gems in a dull market
Shares such as City Lodge, which is up 89% so far this year, prove that research pays off
12 October 2021 - 15:35
Since peaking at 69,814 in early August, the JSE all share index (Alsi) has been falling and by September 20 it had largely wiped out the gains for 2021.
Year to date it is now up a relatively modest 9.8%, having risen 17.6% by August. This compares with 18.7% for the S&P 500. The main drivers of the performance of the Alsi until its record high in August were commodity stocks. Not only did they exhibit some outstanding capital gains but most of them paid record dividends, enhancing their attraction even further...
