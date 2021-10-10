Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Shutting of online Afrikaans dictionary shows internet isn’t forever Printed version will be available but archaic words are removed to make way for fresh words B L Premium

Children are forever being cautioned against unthinkingly sharing digital material that, though hilarious or cheeky in the moment, might come back to haunt them, because the internet is forever.

We might cheer a reduction of dross on the web, but a far greater worry is the extent to which the internet isn’t forever after all...