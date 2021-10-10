Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Kganyago’s desired point target for inflation may be no silver bullet B L Premium

Rather than a week, as in politics, a decade can be a long time in central banking. At least that was the case before Covid-19.

Amid all the headlines about the acceleration of inflation and whether central banks risk being left behind the curve, it’s interesting to note that it wasn’t that long ago that they had a different concern...