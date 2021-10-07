JONNY STEINBERG: How many tears in the fabric will Covid have caused?
It’s difficult to quantify the long-term effects of a pandemic
07 October 2021 - 11:28
When looked at in retrospect, great pandemics seem eerily strange. Everyone agrees that their consequences were significant. But precisely what those consequences were nobody knows.
In 1918, a great war ended and a great pandemic began. The repercussions of that war may be subject to rival interpretations, but the parameters are clear. Empires fell; a host of nation states were born. A new financial order rendered the world increasingly unstable until the onset of another cataclysmic war. One can contest the details, but the narrative line is clear...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now