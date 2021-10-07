CAROL PATON: Expect a low-key election with some electrifying moments
07 October 2021 - 14:52
It was clear from the first ANC election campaign foray — sending its most popular leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, into his heartland of Soweto — that electricity was going to be a big issue in this municipal election.
Soweto was disgruntled. The suburb has chronic electricity problems. While much is made of the debt owed by consumers to Eskom — now R7.5bn after a R5.3bn write-off — the service is sporadic due to frequent fires in substations caused by overloading. Illegal connections and multiple connections to backyard dwellers from main dwellings are responsible. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now