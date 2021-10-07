Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: Expect a low-key election with some electrifying moments B L Premium

It was clear from the first ANC election campaign foray — sending its most popular leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, into his heartland of Soweto — that electricity was going to be a big issue in this municipal election.

Soweto was disgruntled. The suburb has chronic electricity problems. While much is made of the debt owed by consumers to Eskom — now R7.5bn after a R5.3bn write-off — the service is sporadic due to frequent fires in substations caused by overloading. Illegal connections and multiple connections to backyard dwellers from main dwellings are responsible. ..