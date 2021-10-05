Opinion / Columnists MNINAWA NTLOKO: Here, grab some cash, you played so well The publicity stunt of dishing out money to Royal AM players is an embarrassment beyond any seen on an SA football field B L Premium

It was one of the cringiest moments we have witnessed on an SA sports pitch and we may take years to get over the shame of it all. We are a proud nation that has seen its fair share of embarrassing episodes over the years, and now we have to contend with an attention-seeking soccer club, Royal AM, seemingly determined to come up with new ways to show up the game with each passing week.

On a weekend when the Springboks had us walking with an extra spring in our step after beating the All Blacks, the Royal AM owners — businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane — figured they couldn’t allow us to enjoy the proud moment for too long and proceeded to roll out a spectacle that will live forever on the internet...