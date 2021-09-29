Opinion / Columnists VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Counterbalance needed to India’s cricket muscle B L Premium

In the past year, the Cricket SA members council plus a denuded executive, prior to the appointment of a new independent board, have been easy pickings for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to do with SA cricket what they want. Cricket Australia’s (CA) withdrawal before completing their SA 2020 tour schedule proved that.

New Zealand recently joined the ranks of the dominant controllers of world cricket, India, England and Australia. India remain world cricket’s all-governing power and with England, Australia and now NZ make up the Big Four. They control the game. We know the story well. A tour by India ensures the economic viability of most countries such as Zimbabwe and SA to name but a few. The power of the cricket dollar dictates...