GRAY MAGUIRE: Digging into the details of Sasol's change of heart Capital of up to R25bn will be needed for the chemicals company to achieve its emissions reduction target

Over the past two years this column has directed some less than complimentary remarks at our energy planning, our climate ambition and the glacial climate inaction at Sasol. But with a month to the crucial COP26 climate negotiations, one could be forgiven for developing a cautious sense of optimism about our climate goals.

To my great pleasure, the cabinet announced last week that it has endorsed a proposal by the presidential climate commission to approve a target range for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of 350 to 420 megatonnes (Mt) of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030. This is a marked improvement on the decidedly pedestrian target range of 398Mt to 440Mt originally proposed by the department of environment, forestry & fisheries earlier this year...