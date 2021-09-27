Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Local T20 tournament offers rich vein of talent Cricket SA and provinces cannot afford to be too particular about how they put food on the table, and betting firms are offering funding alternatives B L Premium

No doubt many cricket followers kept at eye on the Indian Premier League (IPL) last weekend with a pair of multimillion dollar double-headers in the United Arab Emirates as the world’s richest tournament heads towards its six-month delayed conclusion. And no doubt they were entertained.

The alternative was a tournament much closer to home but a million miles away in terms of finance and exposure, though, as it happened, no less value for money and entertainment. If the Cricket SA T20 Knockout somehow passed you by, you missed a treat. ..