NEIL MANTHORP: Local T20 tournament offers rich vein of talent
Cricket SA and provinces cannot afford to be too particular about how they put food on the table, and betting firms are offering funding alternatives
27 September 2021 - 18:50
No doubt many cricket followers kept at eye on the Indian Premier League (IPL) last weekend with a pair of multimillion dollar double-headers in the United Arab Emirates as the world’s richest tournament heads towards its six-month delayed conclusion. And no doubt they were entertained.
The alternative was a tournament much closer to home but a million miles away in terms of finance and exposure, though, as it happened, no less value for money and entertainment. If the Cricket SA T20 Knockout somehow passed you by, you missed a treat. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now