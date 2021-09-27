CAROL PATON: Can SA grab climate envoys’ opportunity?
Eskom proposes to decommission coal power stations in return for concessional financing but the government is dragging its feet
27 September 2021 - 13:56
With the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) just five weeks away, can the government catch up with the world in time to deliver something special?
There is hope in the developed world, which is looking to deliver something meaningful on climate change to its citizenry, that a coal retirement plan for SA can provide the evidence that the world is serious about making progress in reducing greenhouse gases. With SA as the world’s 12th largest emitter and dependent on coal for energy, a step change in SA’s energy policy would be a good showcase at COP26...
