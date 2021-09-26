LUKANYO MNYANDA: Different data sets give different pictures of investor perceptions
JSE says the different information is complementary and ‘may speak to different narratives at any one point’
26 September 2021 - 15:08
Do foreigners love or hate SA?
Locals attach much importance to this, and that’s not restricted to the current controversies about whether South Africans, at least those who have taken their Covid-19 vaccine, should be able to travel freely to the UK. For now at least, the UK says not, leaving South Africans perplexed as to why they get different treatment from Bangladeshis, Pakistanis or Kenyans...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now