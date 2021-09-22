Opinion / Columnists LALI STANDER: The Ryder Cup: when golf becomes football The tournament generates nerves and excitement like no other golfing event

Let’s face it, the Majors may have the history, tradition, and career-defining glory, but none are more fun or intriguing to watch than the Ryder Cup. The match play format, the over-the-top crowds, the adversarial confrontations, the indescribable pressure ... forget Augusta and all the Majors; nothing in golf compares to the Ryder Cup.

The format ratchets up the intensity and the confrontational nature of the event — the stuff you never get in normal tournament play and those who have played, or captained, agree that this is the most pressurised golf setting of their lives...