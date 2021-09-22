LALI STANDER: The Ryder Cup: when golf becomes football
The tournament generates nerves and excitement like no other golfing event
Let’s face it, the Majors may have the history, tradition, and career-defining glory, but none are more fun or intriguing to watch than the Ryder Cup. The match play format, the over-the-top crowds, the adversarial confrontations, the indescribable pressure ... forget Augusta and all the Majors; nothing in golf compares to the Ryder Cup.
The format ratchets up the intensity and the confrontational nature of the event — the stuff you never get in normal tournament play and those who have played, or captained, agree that this is the most pressurised golf setting of their lives...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.