GUGU LOURIE: TymeBank aims to become SA’s largest digital bank
A partnership with ZCC has been interrupted by Covid-19, but Capitec needs to watch out
22 September 2021 - 18:45
Capitec Bank’s days of regarding itself as SA’s most prominent digital bank appear to be numbered.
Capitec seems to have reached its peak and other banks are catching up. This does not mean the queues at Capitec banks are a thing of the past...
