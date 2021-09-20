Opinion / Columnists DUMA GQUBULE: Time for quotas to chisel away rock of institutional racism New report shows private sector has made little or no progress with employment equity in a decade B L Premium

Five years ago a large JSE-listed company asked me to help it develop an employment equity strategy. It soon became clear that this would be a difficult assignment. The first thing I noticed was the underrepresentation of black women. When I interviewed the head of human resources, she replied: “African women think this is a glamorous job.”

After interviewing many people in focus groups I went to the board subcommittee, which included the CEO and COO, with a long report that told a story of institutional racism within the company. But it was also clear that this was just one symptom of deeper rot and a toxic culture. It was such a traumatic experience I decided never to do such work again. Later, a private equity team took over the company and fired the CEO and COO...