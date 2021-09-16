ANTHONY BUTLER: Mandatory shots a problem but unvaccinated poor spells crisis
16 September 2021 - 15:49
Covid vaccine mandates are a heated topic in countries in which most of the adult population is vaccinated. France President Emmanuel Macron faced protests when he introduced a vaccine passport scheme, which limited access to public venues, including restaurants, bars and museums, and imposed vaccine obligations on public-facing employees.
This week the Italian government decided to go further, making the EU’s Covid-19 “green pass” mandatory for all non-exempted public and private sector workers. Securing a pass, already required across much of the EU to access hospitality and leisure facilities, requires vaccination, recent recovery from Covid, or a negative test result...
