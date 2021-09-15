Opinion / Columnists VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Remembering precious moments that make cricket a golden game The sport does indeed unite, inspire and empower people — and what characters have peopled its history! B L Premium

That unpretentious International Cricket Council (ICC) vision was developed by then-CEO David Richardson, his COO Iain Higgins and the ICC staff and member countries just before Richardson retired. The incoming CEO, Manu Sawhney, canned the vision, purpose and supporting documents, as new CEOs are inclined to do. Sawhney is no longer there.

The ICC purpose developed was “To unite, inspire and empower people and communities through cricket”. That purpose resonates strongly with us in SA. Similarly, our vision could be “Cricket — a game enjoyed by all”. Cricket, like soccer, is a sport for the masses; it is not complicated. All you need is a ball, a bat and some form of wicket and let your imagination run wild...