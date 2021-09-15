Opinion / Columnists STEVEN KUO: Decentralised regions are the spur for China’s economic growth B L Premium

Beijing’s tightening of regulations over its tech giants, and its new policies on the education of the youth, are trending topics these days. More than one commentator has yearned to limit their children’s video game time to three hours over weekends!

I suspect the majority of column writers have been motivated to criticise Beijing because of the billions of dollars that have been wiped off South African and Western stock markets as a result of Chinese regulators tightening the noose around the necks of the Chinese tech companies...