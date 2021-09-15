Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: New forms of lending will change the financial landscape Trading houses will provide liquid futures and spot prices in practically everything, from oil to potatoes B L Premium

Money was introduced to the world as a convenience, a means of exchange much easier to carry with you than bags of salt, gold or silver. We’ve moved beyond money now, for the most part. It is responsible for only a tiny fraction of economic settlements, with most transactions settled in the ether, that mysterious place called the cloud.

Money has become an intermediary, not just a medium of exchange. Money is no longer innocent, indifferent, beyond manipulation and influence, which is now exercised at the highest levels of governments around the world. Jackson Hole is not the richest county in the US because of its natural scenery...