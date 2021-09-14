Opinion / Columnists MAMOKETE LIJANE: China’s assault on tech tests the values of the individual versus the collective B L Premium

Observing China’s crackdown on technology companies has been both frightening and awe-inspiring. Seeming to have no regard for the effect on investments, Chinese authorities introduced a slew of regulations designed to, among other things, contain the power of internet service firms, curb the more undesirable features of the products they offer, ban those fostering excessive competitiveness and inequality, and protect the interests of employees.

To a parent like me of 10-year-old twins who play Roblox at all hours with no regard for their physical, mental or emotional wellbeing, a government putting firm boundaries on children’s ability to access video games sounds like heaven. However, the idea that a government can ban the same children’s access to online tutoring, regardless of my wishes, is chilling. The knowledge that I could be invested in an asset and have the valuation eviscerated at the stroke of a pen by some man in a suit leaves me speechless...