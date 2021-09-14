Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Low-cost Wi-Fi movement starts slaying affordability dragon Toomuchwifi rolls out fibre-backed plans in townships and underserved communities B L Premium

Mobile data coverage in SA is, largely, excellent. Naturally, the more rural an area the spottier and weaker the signal, but there are few places in the country where you cannot connect to the web on your smart device via at least a sad but functional 2G connection.

If you glance at the coverage maps of the major mobile providers it looks as if the Karoo and the Northern Cape are on the neglected side of that spectrum for spectrum, while the metros are nearly bathed in 3G and 4G options...