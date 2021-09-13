TOM EATON: Dubai in the veld will be too smart to be a picnic
Lucky De Lilleville is probably not going ahead as all the money’s been stolen
13 September 2021 - 19:28
There’s a theory about why Dubai looks the way it does, namely like a hundred shiny suppositories pointed at the sun.
In a nutshell, it’s all about who got to Arabia’s oil first, which history and rising damp in Miami tell us was the US. (The British Empire, believing industry would forever be powered by weak tea, failed to dispatch the necessary bribes and gunboats in time.)..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now