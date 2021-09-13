Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Dubai in the veld will be too smart to be a picnic Lucky De Lilleville is probably not going ahead as all the money’s been stolen B L Premium

There’s a theory about why Dubai looks the way it does, namely like a hundred shiny suppositories pointed at the sun.

In a nutshell, it’s all about who got to Arabia’s oil first, which history and rising damp in Miami tell us was the US. (The British Empire, believing industry would forever be powered by weak tea, failed to dispatch the necessary bribes and gunboats in time.)..