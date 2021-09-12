Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Pandemic spawns spectacle of antiscience fatuity A dubious marvel of the age of novel access to the best of science is that there are more dumb people than before B L Premium

Though I knew perfectly well that if I googled the cause of an acute pain in my right-hand index finger I would invariably find that it was caused by a rare form of cancer, I nevertheless went ahead earlier this year, and asked Google to identify the condition that manifested in a bumpy patch of soreness on the right side of my back.

There was also, as it happens, a patch of soreness on my chest. That was something separate, though — I’d had a silly calamity on some wet steps, so the frontal condition was spoken for. As for my back, well, I had recently spent the morning working in the garden in the blazing sun without a shirt on, so whatever it was Google said it was, given all these obvious facts, was what it really was...