GAVIN RICH: Defeat might turn out well for the Boks The conversion attempt by Damian Willemse was a bad miss and cost SA the game

When you score three tries to one and lose, it is easy to figure out what went wrong. The most likely probability is indiscipline. It just makes sense that if you score more tries, the opposition must have negated those points through kicking penalties. The second possibility is that you left points on the table by missing your own kicks.

Both those things cost the Springboks dearly in their agonising 28-26 defeat to the Wallabies in yesterday’s Rugby Championship Test on the Gold Coast. The 23 points from Quade Cooper, seven of them from penalties, were the obvious killer. But the Boks would still have won had a combination of Handré Pollard and Damian Willemse kicked the 10 points the South Africans missed out on...