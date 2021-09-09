STEPHEN CRANSTON: Not much sense in growth market pension funds edging up exposure to fixed income
Listed equities are the backbone of pension fund investments and alternatives such as private equity can do even better
09 September 2021 - 17:43
Growth markets — what used to be referred to as the third world — now merit a dedicated pensions survey from Mercer. The firm runs a duopoly with Willis Towers Watson when it comes to international pension consulting, so would have its hands full in the rich world. But it has just published an Asset Allocation Insights report on the main “third world” regions of the globe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
It doesn’t have capability on the ground everywhere. In SA, for example, its strategic partner is Alexander Forbes — and to think 20 years ago Forbes had aspirations to become a global Mercer or Towers in its own right...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now