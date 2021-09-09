Opinion / Columnists JONNY STEINBERG: In the Master’s Office black people step into the past To decide the ownership of township property is like entering a labyrinthian legal casino B L Premium

Are black and white South Africans equal before the law? More than a quarter of a century into the democratic order you would think that the answer is a simple yes. But things are much more complicated than that.

Say, for instance, a person who owns a house in the suburbs dies intestate. Who inherits the house? The answer is straightforward: the spouse, or, if he/she is dead, her/his children...