JONNY STEINBERG: In the Master’s Office black people step into the past
To decide the ownership of township property is like entering a labyrinthian legal casino
09 September 2021 - 14:04
Are black and white South Africans equal before the law? More than a quarter of a century into the democratic order you would think that the answer is a simple yes. But things are much more complicated than that.
Say, for instance, a person who owns a house in the suburbs dies intestate. Who inherits the house? The answer is straightforward: the spouse, or, if he/she is dead, her/his children...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now