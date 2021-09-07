Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: One less brick in the wall(ed garden), Apple confirms App Store pay changes Policies have been amended on the commission charged for app purchases but critics say this not nearly enough to make things fair

If you are interested in tech news — and I assume you are, since you are reading this — prepare to have your news feeds dominated by Apple announcements this week and next. At the time of writing we don’t yet have a confirmed date for Apple’s latest products reveal, but the rumour mill is churning overtime, with predictions that it could be as early as next week, probably September 14. During said event Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3.

Online you can already find an array of unconfirmed leaks and decent hunches about what these new devices will offer. ..