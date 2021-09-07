Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: There is a robot in my bloodstream working its magic Nanomedicine enhances research on illness, diagnosis and therapy at the single-molecule level B L Premium

“Daddy, how big is the coronavirus?” During the first lockdown, my son was asking many questions about the pandemic. “Can we see it?”

To answer this question, I used examples from around the home. I thought it best to start with millimetres (mm): an ant is on average 5mm long and the head of a pin is about 1-2mm wide. To go smaller, I tried to explain the nanoscale: the prefix “nano” means one-billionth of a metre or 10 to the power of 9. ..