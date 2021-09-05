Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Complexity allergy stops SA from grabbing problems by the scruff of the neck No-one says that complexity is not hard to deal with, but investors are tired of the roundabout B L Premium

Why are the Treasury, SA Reserve Bank and the like lauded for a basic level of competence that is often lacking elsewhere? Why is Operation Vulindlela proving to be effective at removing roadblocks?

The answer may be that they are rare islands of skill in dealing with complexity. Much of the rest of government seems to have a complete allergy to it or misjudges its ability to handle it and ends up tying itself in knots...