Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: Business success starts with heaving up the anchor of the past From dated computer systems to dead stock, accepting change is the hard part

The extent to which you are able to deal with the weight of your past is perhaps the most significant factor in determining the lightness of your future. This is particularly important for individuals, but it also holds true for countries (ours in particular), and it can be a deciding factor in whether your business succeeds in an increasingly global competitive environment.

In business this is a little more obvious and easier to identify, but not necessarily easier to achieve. It is difficult to persuade those who were responsible for approving, buying and installing old systems that their time is up, that they are no longer fit for purpose and should be written off (the machines, not the people), regardless of what the depreciation policy might dictate. The geeks are easy to get on side — they will always want to upgrade...