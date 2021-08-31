MAMOKETE LIJANE: Let’s not reduce debate to callous rich versus supporters of the poor
People in poverty should receive social aid but a basic income grant will be paid for by everyday citizens
31 August 2021 - 15:07
In response to a Twitter post by Princeton economics professor Atif Mian showing that injections of foreign money into the Afghanistan economy failed to translate into sustainable growth there, I extrapolated that — as in the Afghan example — increasing consumption via cash transfers in SA without equal attention to productivity enhancement would not raise sustainable GDP.
Mian made the point that raising spending power in Afghanistan without an associated increase in productivity led to a spending boom that vanished as soon as the aid money dried up. A tweep pushed back at my inference. He said comparing social transfers in SA to aid transfers in Afghanistan was like comparing apples to oranges. My reply? They are both fruit...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now