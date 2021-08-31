Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Beware the tech hype trap: Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes go on trial Former darling of the start-up universe was unable to become a disruptor like her role models at Facebook and Apple B L Premium

This week one of the most anticipated court cases of the year has finally kicked off. Perhaps not “anticipated” in the sense that the OJ Simpson case was, and it probably won’t have the same global public interest the trial of Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell is expected to stoke. But jury selection for US versus Elizabeth Holmes et al started yesterday, and with it a kind of reckoning for tech hype.

Holmes was once, briefly, the darling of the start-up universe. Her medtech company Theranos was slated to “revolutionise” private health care and disrupt medical laboratory testing. She founded the company at just 19 years old, and cultivated an air of “maverick genius” about herself, trading on being a Stanford University dropout like Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin and Microsoft elite Steve Ballmer. ..