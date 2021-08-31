Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: Pinocchio is a real boy: extended reality will transform our world Technology is poised fundamentally to change the way companies use smart media platforms B L Premium

I was glued to the television screen. We rented a VHS movie (remember those?) long before we could rent a DVD (remember those?) It was 1989 — gosh, in the previous millennium — and we were watching the second instalment of the movie Back to the Future. “Just imagine,” I thought, “one day we would have tablet computers, 3D movies, voice recognition and video conferencing.”

Ok, I did not know what to call it back then, I bet no-one did. But the movie was surprisingly accurate in its future tech predictions. We are, however, still waiting for flying cars and time machines...