Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Huge effort to rescue Massmart — but will customers buy it? B L Premium

There ought to be a reference for Massmart CEO Mitch Slape in the dictionary of persistence. Slape was handed the proverbial hospital pass when he took over as CEO of Massmart two years ago.

Baptism of fire doesn’t go anywhere near describing the awfulness confronting Slape when he assumed office. But, like the Walmart trooper that he is, he gritted his teeth and got on with the job of attempting to turn the ailing business around...