Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: De Ruyter kicks off play in just energy transition B L Premium

What is a just energy transition and how does it get started?

Over the past two years the idea of a just energy transition — the process of shifting to cleaner energy technologies in a way that does not leave vulnerable communities exposed — has become part of the political and economic landscape. But, while workshops were held and talking happened, with so many stakeholders and such diverse interests it has never been clear how to get the ball rolling. ..