BUSI MAVUSO: SA must relook at labour rules to stem jobs bloodbath We must reduce what has long been singled out as a fundamental flaw in our economic model: our rigid labour regulations that have affected small businesses more acutely

Creating an investor -friendly environment to boost growth by pushing ahead with economic reform is going to be key to stemming SA’s jobs bloodbath. With official unemployment reaching 34.4% — the highest of the 80 industrial nations tracked by Bloomberg — dealing with our rising joblessness against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic is a national emergency. Our policies are simply not designed to produce jobs aligned to the workforce we actually have.

The data from Stats SA point to a desperate need to concentrate all our energies on growth enhancing economic reform if we are to put a lid on the crisis, particular with women and youth unemployment. ..