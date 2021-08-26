JONNY STEINBERG: Not simply a cash handout, but a transfer of possibilities
26 August 2021 - 13:46
I have been banging on for the past month about the virtues of cash transfers to the poor. Here is a final foray before moving on to other matters.
Cash transfers are often compared unfavourably to public works programmes. The former, it is said, condemn the young to a life of dependence while the latter equip them for a life of active work. Or, to put it in stiffer language, cash transfers have no developmental dividends; they are like a drip fed to a comatose patient, just keeping her alive. Offering her short-term work is the physiotherapy she requires to walk again...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now