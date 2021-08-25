KHAYA SITHOLE: The three horsemen of SA’s apocalypse presided over by useless deployees
Unemployment, poverty and inequality have been tackled by those who have no clue how to undo them
25 August 2021 - 14:27
The SA socioeconomic dilemma is usually expressed from the prism of the triple challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality. This trinity, and the quest to challenge it, has formed the basis of many commitments from politicians across the spectrum.
In SA’s version of the national economic blueprint — the National Development Plan (NDP) — this trinity looms large as the fundamental premise for the many ideas and proposals espoused in the NDP. From the moment the diagnostic report was produced 10 years ago, in June 2011, and the subsequent release of the NDP, the need to implement multiple interventions collectively and simultaneously has been understood as the best way for SA to tackle its trinity of challenges...
