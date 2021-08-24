Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Outrage as OnlyFans ‘betrays’ explicit-content makers to woo funders Media report links move to Mastercard’s decision about adult content sites that use its payment system BL PREMIUM

Three months ago I wrote a column celebrating independent content creators finally receiving their due as Covid-19 had sent us all scrambling for indoor entertainment options, and it seemed that the cottage content industry was booming (“Rethinking the paid content model in the era of OnlyFans (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/columnists/2021-05-18-kate-thompson-davy-rethinking-the-paid-content-model-in-the-era-of-onlyfans/)”, May 18). New digital content models were opening up direct channels between audiences and creators of podcasts, vlogs and more.

Sod’s Law, I spoke too soon, because the big news in the digital creators’ space this week is OnlyFans and its about-turn on the matter of X-rated content...