JOHAN STEYN: Goliaths can turn the tables on digital disrupters Big companies need to revamp and innovate not only from the top down, but encourage innovation from the bottom up

When the company was started it was fuelled by an entrepreneurial spirit, a keen appreciation of digital technology, and it soon became internationally recognised as a market leader in its domain. This firm attracted the best talent available; they were the talk of the town and other business leaders viewed them with a jealous appreciation.

Now, almost two decades later, the company is a behemoth of corporate structure, political undercurrents, and the once can-do attitude has morphed into competing status quo alliances. Many of the exceptionally talented and ambitious engineers who joined them in the early days are still there. They steadily climbed the corporate ladder and the many years of success bred a smug sense of entitlement. ..