CHRIS GILMOUR: What happens to retail figures if we pretend 2020 never happened?
Massmart catches most of the negatives associated with lockdown because liquor is a vitally important part of its business
24 August 2021 - 16:02
The June retail sales figures from Stats SA show a declining growth trend from the huge positive base effect-driven surges in April and May.
In April, year-on-year growth in retail sales was 95.7% and in May it was 16.3%. The latest June figure is 10.4%. But the stats should be treated with caution, as there are still favourable base effects in the June 2020 figures as the last remaining so-called non-essential shops opened up after the severe lockdown level 5 restrictions were relaxed...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now