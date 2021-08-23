TOM EATON: Anti-vaxxers and the healthy distrust of authority
Why haven’t we yet seen a large media blitz featuring vaccinated celebrities?
23 August 2021 - 18:27
This week, as millions of Facebook users updated their profile pictures to be encircled by the legend “I have a healthy distrust of authority and I’m vaccinated”, it was hard not to wonder if some Banksy-esque hacker had turned the site into a satirical artwork about people who celebrate their status as freethinkers on a platform designed to turn its users into battery chickens.
Still, echoes of Monty Python notwithstanding (“We are all individuals!”), I understand the basic idea behind the new feature, and concede that its cold, dead heart is probably in the right place...
