DUMA GQUBULE: Support for basic income grant grows Opposition to the scheme is crumbling

Over the past year there have been more than a dozen research reports that explain in detail how the government could finance and implement a basic income grant (BIG).

The latest documents are the department of social development’s superb green paper on comprehensive social security and retirement reform, and a report by the ANC’s joint economic and social transformation task team on the BIG...