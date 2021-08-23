DUMA GQUBULE: Support for basic income grant grows
Opposition to the scheme is crumbling
23 August 2021 - 14:30
Over the past year there have been more than a dozen research reports that explain in detail how the government could finance and implement a basic income grant (BIG).
The latest documents are the department of social development’s superb green paper on comprehensive social security and retirement reform, and a report by the ANC’s joint economic and social transformation task team on the BIG...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now